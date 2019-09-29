Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Peapack Gladstone Financial Raised Its Position; Mirae Asset Global Investments Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Has Decreased by $357,665

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 4,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 38,711 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 43,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 4,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 357,338 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.86M, up from 353,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,617 are held by Page Arthur B. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 14,036 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.98% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,279 shares. Old Dominion Management accumulated 0.98% or 21,614 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 1.10M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Pettee Investors holds 2.24% or 26,957 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 109,908 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Corporation In stated it has 3,611 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 261,767 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 127,913 shares. Cincinnati Financial accumulated 119,500 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd invested in 32,084 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34,595 shares to 135,413 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,144 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “How stock market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle – MarketWatch” published on September 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Coca-Cola: PepsiCo Is a Better Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo, The End Of An Era – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Talks Balancing Profitability and Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 461,500 shares to 510,800 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 87,900 are owned by Keystone Financial Planning. Middleton & Ma reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8.73M shares. Davis R M owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,194 shares. Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,247 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cambridge invested in 0.05% or 10,642 shares. 26,487 were reported by Security Natl Trust Co. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.13% or 32,674 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 6,963 were accumulated by American National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated. Macquarie Group Limited holds 558,827 shares. Piedmont accumulated 16,047 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).