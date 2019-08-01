Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased Holding; Glenview Capital Management Increased Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding by $12.71 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 95,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.86. About 689,452 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.68M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 149,162 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Prudential Public Limited holds 0% or 5,447 shares. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 1,600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Kentucky Retirement reported 3,652 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Rhumbline Advisers has 159,506 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Plc has 647,844 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% or 1,559 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 12,089 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 66,198 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0% or 101 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08 million shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $150.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33,410 shares to 9.94 million shares, valued at $381.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 64,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings I (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.06 million shares. Optimum Investment reported 8,163 shares. Hwg LP reported 18 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 737,451 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Company. Coldstream Capital Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 32,961 shares. Penobscot Investment Management has invested 1.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Navellier And Assoc holds 15,003 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 27,351 are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. 21,969 were accumulated by King Wealth. Newfocus Fin Gru Ltd owns 17,287 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 61,409 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 0.93% or 14,422 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pennsylvania Trust owns 97,175 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.