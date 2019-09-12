Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Holding Increased by Second Curve Capital Llc

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 92,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.22 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 1.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 8.81M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/4/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 73,573 shares to 5,457 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Grp Lc has invested 0.79% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Paragon Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 411,432 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,939 shares. Staley Capital Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,517 shares. Orca Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com holds 2.16% or 95,504 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp has 5.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 59,501 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 22,455 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 89,477 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca owns 135,421 shares. 13,758 were reported by Bennicas & Associate Incorporated. The Illinois-based New England Research Management Inc has invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealthcare Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% or 396 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 3.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 183.61 million shares. Moreover, Colrain Capital Lc has 5.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 479 shares stake. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 20,400 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.33% or 33,226 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 39,922 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 21,680 shares. Tegean Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,000 shares or 6.16% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited owns 3,302 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.54% or 332,385 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,289 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Payden And Rygel holds 254,900 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 2.98% or 110,679 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 44,094 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares to 247,604 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 129,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,341 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Why a $3 Billion Fund Is Betting on Citigroup Stock and Against Tesla – Barron’s” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.