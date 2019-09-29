Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Asset Management Group Decreased Stake by $1.19 Million; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Maintains Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 69,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 58,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $167.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8,235 shares to 25,966 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,389 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.