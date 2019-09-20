Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered Holding by $24.57 Million; Winfield Associates Has Raised Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding by $450,300

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 187,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 168,990 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.16M, down from 356,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 3.04M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.50 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 70,978 shares to 592,822 shares, valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 10,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

