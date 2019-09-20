Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Alta Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $20.66 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Its Stake by $372,465 as Share Price Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 4,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 161,619 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.06 million, down from 165,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 3.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 157,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,564 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, down from 178,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyrical Asset Management LP stated it has 3.23 million shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 35,024 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability Corp reported 22,629 shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 144 are held by Adirondack Tru. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc holds 48,455 shares. Sarl invested 1.59% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 60,609 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 52,533 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd invested in 0.77% or 882,024 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0% or 9,566 shares in its portfolio. 1.91 million are held by Uss Invest Limited. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 877,084 shares. Oakwood Limited Liability Com Ca owns 23,765 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 16.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,927 shares to 183,726 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,740 shares to 275,384 shares, valued at $36.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.