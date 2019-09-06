PepsiCo (PEP) Underperform Rating Reconfirmed by Credit Suisse; With $117.0000 Target; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) has $2000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18’s average target is 38.04% above currents $13.04 stock price. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 3 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. Bank of America maintained Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. See Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

Credit Suisse currently has a $117.0000 TP on the $190.12B market cap company or -13.96% downside potential. In a research note shared with investors and clients on Friday morning, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) stock had its Underperform Rating maintained by equity analysts at Credit Suisse.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $914.97 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

The stock increased 11.36% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 1.33M shares traded or 101.80% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -6.24% below currents $135.98 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report.