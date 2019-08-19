PepsiCo (PEP) to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019; Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) is expected to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PEP) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.96 dividend. PepsiCo Inc’s current price of $131.76 translates into 0.72% yield. PepsiCo Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 61.47% above currents $26.63 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. See Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $184.22 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PepsiCo, Inc. shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,109 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation owns 110 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,353 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 58,374 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Legacy Cap Prns stated it has 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amg Funds Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 29,600 shares. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,986 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 4,178 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com holds 0.64% or 14,256 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $986.95 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.