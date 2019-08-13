PepsiCo (PEP) to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019; Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust (MIC)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust (MIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 119 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 99 sold and trimmed stakes in Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 109.05 million shares, up from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 76 Increased: 83 New Position: 36.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) is expected to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PEP) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.96 dividend. PepsiCo Inc's current price of $128.35 translates into 0.74% yield. PepsiCo Inc's dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.92M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 457,110 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for 632,188 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 452,615 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Knott David M has 2.89% invested in the company for 175,900 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 379,984 shares.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It operates through four divisions: International-Matex Tank Terminals , Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. It has a 31.7 P/E ratio. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $179.46 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.21 P/E ratio. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.