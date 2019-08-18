PepsiCo (PEP) to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019; Capital International Decreased Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) Holding By $9.88 Million

Capital International Inc decreased Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) stake by 64.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 759,649 shares as Vale Sa On Adr (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Capital International Inc holds 421,812 shares with $5.51M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Vale Sa On Adr now has $55.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 16.51 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) is expected to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PEP) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.96 dividend. PepsiCo Inc’s current price of $131.76 translates into 0.72% yield. PepsiCo Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Capital International Inc increased Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) stake by 5,600 shares to 42,950 valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 2,711 shares and now owns 24,048 shares. Beigene Ltd Adr was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Vale SA (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vale SA has $16.5 highest and $12.2 lowest target. $13.78’s average target is 26.65% above currents $10.88 stock price. Vale SA had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Societe Generale. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $184.22 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

