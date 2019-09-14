Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Cornerstone Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Compass Minls Intl (CMP) Share Value Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Holding by $412,938

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,123 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 137,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Compass Minls Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 292,987 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.76 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap City Trust Co Fl owns 7,592 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 61,404 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.05% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 377,202 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 23,417 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Glenmede Tru Na reported 278 shares stake. Swiss Bancshares reported 62,950 shares stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 45,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest reported 12,804 shares. 52,628 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 168,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 2,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested 0.33% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $452,629 activity. Shares for $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, June 17. Reece Joseph E also bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. 692 shares valued at $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,916 shares to 19,742 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (NYSE:IR) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,356 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Co reported 83,422 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Windward Management Company Ca invested in 2.21% or 135,142 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0.69% or 556,661 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Capital Ptnrs has 2,700 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 20,564 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arbor Llc has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Webster Retail Bank N A reported 1.38% stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,250 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Proffitt Goodson holds 6,747 shares. Conning stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Winfield Associates has 0.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,525 shares.