Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Alethea Capital Management Lowered Position; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Market Value Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $49.08 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90M shares traded or 64.93% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 4.55 million shares traded or 54.71% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Illinois-based Nadler Fincl Inc has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buckingham Management invested in 0.92% or 38,238 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.31 million shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gladius Cap Management LP has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,019 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,636 shares. 3,582 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Co. American Natl Insurance Tx accumulated 123,390 shares. Wills Grp accumulated 45,314 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 283,770 shares. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 200,728 shares or 4.07% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated reported 60,399 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc owns 2,059 shares. Mason Street Limited Com invested in 200,397 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 100,547 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australian PE firm PEP sets up company to buy Campbell’s international business – AFR – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc.

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays trims target on Televisa amid ad pressures – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Major Chinese chipmaker delisting from the NYSE, but says it has nothing to do with trade war – CNBC” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Grupo Televisa SAB: Grupo Televisa Announces the Execution of a Credit Agreement – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.