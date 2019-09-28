Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Jennison Associates Increased by $22.74 Million Its Holding; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Maintains Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6349.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 173,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 176,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 133,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.55M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $957.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 40,875 shares, valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,403 shares, and cut its stake in Amer Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Ltd Llc invested in 2.47% or 482,524 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 3.29 million shares. Centurylink Inv stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 254,692 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 736,054 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated accumulated 56,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Plancorp Lc holds 0.79% or 68,503 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Diversified Trust owns 25,155 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 4,691 shares. Seizert Cap Partners holds 2.39% or 1.67M shares. Balyasny Asset stated it has 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 11,488 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 1.70 million shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 415,442 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $83.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 134,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,323 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

