Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Position by $2.41 Million; Quanta Services (PWR) Stake Held by Centre Asset Management Llc

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 5,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 156,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 2.04 million shares traded or 46.42% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management reported 4,178 shares. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 85,230 shares. Van Strum & Towne has 37,927 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Middleton & Ma has 1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 51,062 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 60,716 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management owns 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 60,399 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns stated it has 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 58,145 were accumulated by Sather Financial Group Inc. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,284 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Inc invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 697 shares stake. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.75% or 71,861 shares. Verity Asset invested in 0.64% or 4,492 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 46,164 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 345,116 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,069 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 21,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

