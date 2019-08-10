Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Haverford Trust Company Cut by $12.75 Million Its Holding; Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $10.20 Million

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 104,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.59M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt owns 5.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 93,182 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). James Investment accumulated 58 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 954,724 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 4.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 184,071 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 587,535 shares. Nordea Invest owns 2.01 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,040 shares. The South Carolina-based Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 2.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management accumulated 10,510 shares. 1.58M are held by Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc. Avalon Lc holds 2.65% or 952,000 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 25,214 shares to 375,782 shares, valued at $41.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intlinc (NYSE:PM) by 212,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 93,728 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability invested in 109 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 0.11% stake. Fiduciary owns 27,621 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 0.02% or 24,361 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 70,503 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Intersect Cap Lc owns 0.1% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,239 shares. 390,579 are held by Pnc Group Inc Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,017 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Covington Mngmt holds 114 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

