Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake by $450,302; Wealthtrust Axiom Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $397,062

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 1.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23.7 BLN TO $24.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 3,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 86,411 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 90,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 1.91M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. 200,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $25.35M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple devices + mobile apps show potential to screen for Alzheimer’s – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.18 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 92,435 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $55.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).