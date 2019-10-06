Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Laffer Investments Has Boosted by $12.19 Million Its Holding; Hamel Associates Has Lowered Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position as Share Value Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 5,739 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752.56M, up from 5,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 93 shares to 11,408 shares, valued at $285.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc by 87 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,007 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 2,225 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Torch Wealth Limited Company accumulated 21,162 shares or 1.66% of the stock. 3,742 are owned by Lourd Limited Liability Corporation. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 5,000 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,294 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Llc stated it has 25,037 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested in 2.2% or 58,023 shares. S&T Comml Bank Pa owns 20,134 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rowland And Co Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 10,085 are owned by Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability. Exane Derivatives stated it has 199,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,296 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Portland Global Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,009 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $661.09 million for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

