Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Asset Management Group Has Upped Position by $767,258; Pitcairn Company Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 103.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 8,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 9.57 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan; 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.62% or 209,988 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust And Trust Mi invested in 15,111 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1.44M shares. Madison Holding invested in 192,210 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Mcf Llc holds 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5,560 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Com holds 14,499 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Hl Service Limited Liability Com reported 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp stated it has 353,105 shares. Curbstone Financial invested in 0.98% or 29,463 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). L & S Advisors reported 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 6,209 shares. Community Tru Invest reported 75,735 shares stake. 61,871 were reported by Asset Grp Inc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp owns 144,860 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burns J W And Inc Ny has 0.91% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 88,061 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.04% or 18,158 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 36 shares. Duncker Streett owns 8,983 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,209 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 3,755 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability has 2.64M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De owns 206,701 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.31% stake. Arrow Corp reported 69,355 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp has 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 13.42 million shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,602 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has 0.3% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).