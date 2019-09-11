PepsiCo (PEP) Stock “Overweight” Rating Reconfirmed at Morgan Stanley; The TP Given is $149.0000; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.84% above currents $59.71 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. See Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 403,458 shares. Ameritas Invest has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,293 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc invested in 652,765 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap Management has invested 2.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rockland Tru owns 408,383 shares. Asset Strategies Inc owns 98,298 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 49,411 were accumulated by Intrust Bank Na. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 1.67% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. 6,663 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company. Ci Invests reported 5.89M shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,696 shares. Orleans Cap Management La owns 52,620 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $243.18 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 22.64 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold PepsiCo, Inc. shares while 676 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Llc reported 208,584 shares stake. Capital Investment Advisors Limited Com owns 30,720 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Harvey Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.44% or 46,022 shares. Winfield Assocs Incorporated has 3,525 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 1.27 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 30,804 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.95% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First State Bank And Tru Of Newtown reported 61,285 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.08 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 3,150 are owned by Swift Run Cap Management Limited Com. Fin Counselors Inc invested in 1.39% or 266,254 shares. S R Schill & Associates invested in 1,851 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd has invested 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kidder Stephen W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,435 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $138 highest and $11700 lowest target. $131.75’s average target is -3.03% below currents $135.86 stock price. Pepsico had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 4.18M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

