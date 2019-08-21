Pepsico (PEP) Stake Upped by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $1.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 74.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 24,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 8,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 32,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 11,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77 million, up from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.03. About 1.94 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 73,346 shares. Permanens LP has 44 shares. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa reported 6,140 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,205 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 10.94 million shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Com holds 1.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 187,630 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 67,390 were accumulated by Blue Chip Ptnrs. Davis accumulated 17,672 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset owns 2,223 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Monetary Management Grp Inc Inc has 1.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Windward Mngmt Company Ca owns 137,206 shares. Whittier has 274,611 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 277,858 shares to 569,015 shares, valued at $108.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 192,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 167,490 shares. Westover Capital Limited Liability Co owns 49,804 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Rhode Island-based Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Korea Inv Corp reported 121,603 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ltd has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.93% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 3.02M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 5,621 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1% stake. Parkside National Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 288,205 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 83,950 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covenant Transport I (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 25,653 shares to 35,653 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford (Put) (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.