Pepsico (PEP) Stake Maintained by Payden & Rygel; Goodman Financial Has Decreased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $309,720

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 2.75M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $28.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2016.49. About 2.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brown-Forman’s (BF.B) Fords Gin Buyout to Enhance Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Jul 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.81% or 1.66 million shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 828,280 shares. Whitnell And holds 1.29% or 27,403 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 425 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca invested 2.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Cap Incorporated has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greatmark Investment Prtn Incorporated invested in 9,958 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.5% or 500,590 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,677 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 50,700 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt owns 30,430 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Capital holds 4.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 200,728 shares. Economic Planning Gru Adv invested in 0.11% or 2,813 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd reported 145,000 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 11,088 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 128,300 shares to 10,200 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Catalysts That Could Fuel Shopify Stock To The $400 Level – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.