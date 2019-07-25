Pepsico (PEP) Stake Maintained by Capital Advisors Inc; Financial Architects Boosted Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69 million, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 2.80 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $308.73. About 1.24 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 138,607 shares to 112,588 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 221,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,041 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,725 shares to 2,183 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 9,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.