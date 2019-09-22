Pepsico (PEP) Stake Held by Suntrust Banks Inc; Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) Share Value Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted by $2.48 Million Its Stake

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) by 70.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 123,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 298,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 174,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Embraer S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 503,936 shares traded. Embrar S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Embraer at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – American Splits $1.4 Billion Jet Buy Between Bombardier, Embraer; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO INVEST $550 MLN IN 2018 -FILING; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 03/04/2018 – US judge grants motion to dismiss class action suit against Embraer; 29/03/2018 – Embraer, Bombardier Sharpen Duel as Airlines Eye Upgraded Jets; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS NELSON SALGADO TO TAKE OVER AS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 12,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 736,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.63M, up from 724,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (Call) (NYSE:TTC) by 14,600 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (Put) (NYSE:HUN) by 147,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBJP).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,700 shares to 188,968 shares, valued at $21.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 50,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,813 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

