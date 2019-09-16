Pepsico (PEP) Stake Held by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank; Capital Management Has Upped Position in Air Lease (AL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 12,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,358 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83 million, up from 54,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 22,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 154,780 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 132,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 788,746 shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 40,184 shares to 87,596 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 30,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,315 shares, and cut its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU).

