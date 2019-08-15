Pepsico (PEP) Stake Has Raised by Advisors Preferred Llc; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Holder Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Stake

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.35. About 2.23 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.21 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.72% or 1.08 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lifeplan Incorporated owns 1,674 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19.51M shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.97% or 20,003 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Ltd Llc invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd holds 0.37% or 17,638 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Puzo Michael J owns 22,681 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Llc stated it has 329,643 shares. Blue Inc has 0.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,697 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Com holds 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 40,025 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,265 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.