Pepsico (PEP) Stake Has Increased by Blue Chip Partners Inc; As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Share Value Rose, Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Increased Its Holding

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 177,575 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 4,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 67,390 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 62,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 4.18M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares to 751,791 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 235,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

