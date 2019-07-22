Pepsico (PEP) Stake Has Increased by Advisors Preferred Llc; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Fishman Jay A LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 5.02M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 9,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.21 billion, down from 166,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.10 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million worth of stock. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 179 shares to 7,109 shares, valued at $1.35 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

