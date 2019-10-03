Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lifted by $994,945 Its Position; Legal & General Group Plc Raised Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $403,826 as Valuation Declined

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 10,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.48 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 1.32 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 7,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 56,958 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 49,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 4.68M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.07M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 106,017 shares. Tanaka owns 3,441 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne invested 3.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,083 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 20,960 shares. Caprock holds 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,153 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 3,045 shares stake. Lumbard & Kellner Llc holds 0.21% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Limited Company has 3,150 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 9,526 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 900,955 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 16,732 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Incorporated reported 127,913 shares stake.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meredith, Dish end blackout with new deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; DISH Network Earnings Miss Views – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NBC Sports Chicago begins Cubs-less era with new talk show – Chicago Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ergen, EchoStar join Globalstar debt deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T explores DirecTV split – WSJ (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Financial stated it has 0.19% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Street Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd has 0.12% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 3,170 shares. 1.31M were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Plc. 85 are held by Permanens Lp. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 4 shares. Knighthead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.07% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Csat Advisory Lp reported 12,132 shares stake. Meeder Asset holds 2,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.04% or 2.27M shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Amer International Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 19,208 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 25,839 shares to 186,562 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 74,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,811 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35M. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of stock.