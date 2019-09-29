Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Position; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered by $24.59 Million Its Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 48.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 315,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 333,137 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, down from 648,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 215,271 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23 million, down from 219,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 33,228 shares to 653,878 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 33,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 3,920 shares to 249,289 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Small (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.