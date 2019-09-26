Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Increased by $9.14 Million Its Holding; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Market Value Rose While Oracle Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $94.31 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 3000.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 4.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.45 million, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 1.84M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 485.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 69,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04M, up from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 561,134 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NLA Provides Amarin’s (AMRN) Vascepa With Yet Another Positive Recommendation – Cantor Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 â€œStrong Buyâ€ Biotech Stocks Ahead of FDA Verdicts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amarin Corporation Stock Is Exploding Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin: Keep Your Dry Powder Ready – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

