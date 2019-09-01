Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Hendershot Investments Upped Stake; Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares to 29,912 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,506 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

