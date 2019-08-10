Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Asset Management Group Has Increased Stake; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lowered Its Stake by $417,450 as Shares Rose

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australian PE firm PEP sets up company to buy Campbell’s international business – AFR – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge accumulated 10,678 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 8.58M shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.28% stake. 1,171 are owned by Spectrum Mngmt Group. Associated Banc accumulated 171,810 shares. Grassi Inv Management holds 53,200 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd owns 205,634 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd owns 164,156 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associate stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amg Funds Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stock Yards Bancshares And reported 0.75% stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 587,535 shares. Meyer Handelman has 306,155 shares. Financial Advisory invested in 3,180 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Germany’s Continental seeks cost cuts as Q2 profit drops – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Democratic hopeful Amy Klobuchar proposes drug cost plan aimed at seniors – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rio Tinto hits cost blowout at Mongolia copper expansion – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.