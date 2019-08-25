Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Upped Its Holding; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increased Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $342,200

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 185.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 92,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 142,901 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 2,375 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc reported 2,010 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,159 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Terril Brothers holds 52,251 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Communications has invested 0.55% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,152 shares. 38,810 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Guardian Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 11,065 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 11,114 shares. Boltwood Cap reported 2,116 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 10,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Inc. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 2,355 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 63,141 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SMA STAT test now available at no charge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biogen Hedged Its Bet and Won Big – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Tech (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matl (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Inc.