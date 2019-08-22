Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Vestor Capital Has Cut Its Position by $925,858; Invesco LTD Increased Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Share Price Rose

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 107,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 115,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 302,421 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 31,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.73 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.03. About 127,173 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 10,550 shares to 170,041 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management invested 1.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 8,483 are owned by Private Wealth Advsrs. Qs Llc accumulated 171,241 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hl Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 355,039 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 250,111 shares. Private Na owns 40,936 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 12,710 were reported by Eagle Llc. First Retail Bank has invested 2.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 1.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Eck holds 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 43,635 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.44M shares. Truepoint reported 3,564 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 173,290 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $63.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 63,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,271 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 17,099 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 2,102 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Inc stated it has 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Voya Ltd Liability Company owns 200,164 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 107,017 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 65,669 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 53 shares. M&R Cap has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,160 are owned by Creative Planning. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 34,749 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shell Asset Co reported 7,614 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 23,751 shares.

