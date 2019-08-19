Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Raised Its Holding; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holder Steel Partners Holdings LP Raised Position by $6.50 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 110 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 267,691 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81 million, up from 264,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 418,250 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 55,849 shares to 455,947 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780,305 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co holds 140,937 shares. Haverford Tru holds 1.07M shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Llc has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Creative Planning stated it has 802,126 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tctc Hldgs invested in 1.38% or 208,584 shares. Rockland Trust reported 191,823 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B stated it has 10,002 shares. 7,118 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Ohio-based Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 465,812 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt holds 6,675 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 193,519 shares.