Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position; As Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Stock Price Declined, Orrstown Financial Services Increased Holding by $710,192

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 785.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 5,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 548,879 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Management Inc invested in 51,064 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parkside Bankshares & Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,437 shares. Weik Capital Management holds 6,650 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Gru Inc holds 0.61% or 25,682 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.27% or 14,690 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 1.10 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 16,069 were reported by Aimz Inv Advsrs Lc. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 4.66% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Bank reported 812,943 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Prns Limited Co has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 87,951 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Guardian Cap LP has 1.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 90,380 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,300 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $189.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

