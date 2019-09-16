Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Value Rose While East Coast Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $4.24 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 396,536 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,833 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240,000, down from 4,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Markston Ltd Liability holds 101,935 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Inc has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 35,937 shares. Martin & Co Tn accumulated 8,496 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 3.41 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 331,985 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 15,868 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The South Carolina-based Ccm Advisers has invested 2.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has 2.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blue Financial Capital reported 8,693 shares. Estabrook Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Westpac Banking holds 285,011 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 101,255 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 36,543 shares to 134,140 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 16,700 shares to 3,295 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 42,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,325 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.