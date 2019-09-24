Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Cut Stake by $566,051; Bridgeway Capital Management Maintains Stake in Movado Group (MOV)

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 2.57M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc (MOV) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The institutional investor held 136,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 106,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 136,950 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO 4Q ADJ EPS 52C; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold MOV shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 15.68 million shares or 0.47% less from 15.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 11,331 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 90,294 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 143,295 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0% or 1,238 shares. 200,772 were reported by Ameriprise Inc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). owns 11,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Bridgeway Mgmt owns 136,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 17,367 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 18,500 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 64,800 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,650 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Don’t Be Fooled by Movado’s Post-Earnings Decline – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Movado to acquire MVMT Watches – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls After Q2 Results; Lannett Shares Jump – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $63,790 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 2,851 shares. Wendell David accumulated 64,228 shares. Principal Fin Incorporated reported 2.72M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. L & S Advsr owns 23,649 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested in 50,839 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 354,000 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 38,941 shares. Advisors Ok has 10.74% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.66M shares. Choate Advsr accumulated 29,339 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,084 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.52% or 1.60M shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 24,940 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 1.97% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charter Trust owns 58,136 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22 million and $319.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 33,615 shares to 36,355 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.