Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Cut Stake by $3.22 Million; Legacy Capital Partners Boosted Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake by $640,442

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 26,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 223,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, down from 250,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 2.58 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.38 million shares traded or 52.37% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy; 19/04/2018 – BP Sanctions Satellite Cluster Project Offshore India; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – BP PLC – SUSAN DIO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA, INC; 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 29/03/2018 – RIL, BP INDIA SAID TO PUT CAMBAY OIL & GAS BLOCK FOR SALE: MINT; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associates accumulated 18,852 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.44% or 19,372 shares. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 75,385 shares. The Maine-based Portland Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blair William And Il owns 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 302,412 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 76,847 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,185 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 2,382 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont holds 1.36% or 129,159 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited owns 1.35 million shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 155,978 shares. Mawer Investment Ltd owns 1.27M shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 56,684 shares to 85,523 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

