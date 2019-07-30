Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Position; Iberiabank Has Upped Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $694,353

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,615 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 29,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 4.53M shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 13,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 170,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares to 470,792 shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 16,301 shares. 1,836 were accumulated by Prelude Management Limited Liability Company. Mai Capital Management reported 112,877 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp reported 208,584 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd accumulated 0.45% or 19,159 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Avalon Advisors Limited holds 952,000 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 675,485 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Limited has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.74% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 43,353 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 343,137 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp holds 2.61M shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) by 4,441 shares to 75,047 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,718 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mgmt owns 340,002 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. 28,868 are owned by Rockland. Stonebridge Capital Management owns 195,112 shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Scotia invested in 0.56% or 812,566 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt invested in 6,251 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 184,903 are owned by Buckhead Management Ltd Company. Gradient Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 9,126 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Co invested in 1.39% or 614,929 shares. 209,716 were reported by Argent Trust. 33,588 are held by Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Agf Invests Incorporated holds 415,399 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Ltd, a Oregon-based fund reported 76,865 shares. Barry Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 4.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6.57M shares.

