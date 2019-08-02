Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Barry Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stamps Com (STMP) Stake by $1.71 Million

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 6.20M shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 411,869 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Can reported 10,800 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 561,152 shares. Dupont Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,318 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 43,541 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 15,109 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 2,760 are held by Everence Capital. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 5,000 shares. 22,909 were accumulated by Scout Invests. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Jane Street Grp Llc invested in 0.01% or 59,062 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 39,643 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Victory Cap Management has 1,241 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity. $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was sold by Khechfe Amine.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.19 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability reported 355,039 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 1.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.89 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 3.06 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 1.62% or 282,192 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Co New York holds 1.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 93,717 shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited owns 2,215 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc accumulated 74 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 178,095 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 38,051 shares stake. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fundsmith Llp has 8.27M shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 9,203 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.