Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $587,666; Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Stake Raised by Gagnon Securities Llc

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 42,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 875,180 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 292,868 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.40M, up from 288,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt accumulated 1.12% or 19,714 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Martin Tn holds 8,496 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Com has 3,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,803 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Botty Invsts Limited Company owns 400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 0.05% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 3.42% or 30,285 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Llc owns 5,779 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.45% or 16,069 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & invested in 2,080 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stifel Fincl invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,850 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,346 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,792 shares to 90,677 shares, valued at $22.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity. Tyson Charles E bought 4,000 shares worth $39,592. 14,000 shares valued at $112,610 were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R. on Thursday, August 8.