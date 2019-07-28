Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Roundview Capital Increased Position by $982,832; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Increased Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake by $3.03 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76 million, up from 165,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 500,399 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Andra Ap reported 0.18% stake. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.47% or 286,441 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 1,805 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Brandywine Global Ltd Llc accumulated 308,950 shares. 2,237 were accumulated by Shaker Invs Llc Oh. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 708 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 4.06 million shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 19,457 shares. Systematic Management Lp holds 0.24% or 49,158 shares. Somerset Tru reported 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 550 shares.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Early-Stage Precision Oncology Asset – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Buys Tumor Drug Program, Sanofi’s BLA For Multiple Myeloma Drug Accepted, Positive Results For ViiV – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jazz Pharma to launch Sunosi next week in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz (JAZZ) Falls as Sleep Drug Gets Extended Review From FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,000 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $20.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,229 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 1.92 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. West Coast Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 9,947 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Serv invested in 1,776 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 1% or 54,776 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 46,164 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 512 shares. Mai Mgmt has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp owns 353,105 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Invest Services Of America has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,865 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 313,786 shares. Evergreen Ltd Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.39% or 17,350 shares. Azimuth Management Llc invested 1.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Page Arthur B reported 10,002 shares stake.