Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Roundview Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $982,832; Springowl Associates Holds Holding in Visteon (VC)

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 969,519 shares traded or 56.19% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 38,497 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has 0.03% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 1.46 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 43,042 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 5,307 shares. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 71,302 shares. 10,015 were reported by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp. Cipher LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bluecrest Limited holds 13,043 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 17,543 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 10,100 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 36,810 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 54,206 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 15,718 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 610 shares.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Silicon Valley Is Moving To Toronto – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Fortune.com published: “This VC Firm Just Raised More Than $1 Billion To Invest in Moonshots: Term Sheet – Fortune” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of stock.

