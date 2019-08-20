Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Increased Its Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Increased Stake

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 1.78M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 390.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 39,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 49,999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 1.14 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares to 235,865 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,378 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Hodges Cap has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meeder Asset reported 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Motco stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Virginia-based Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0.13% or 5,520 shares in its portfolio. Hamel owns 10,111 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 1,836 were reported by Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Northside Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,727 shares. Epoch Invest Partners owns 1.07M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 72,590 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Strategic Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 47,962 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3,307 shares. Guardian Advsr LP has invested 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Carolina-based Captrust Fin has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 2,777 shares. Haverford Trust owns 58,862 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cambridge reported 20,101 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 116,857 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 3.82M shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 4,449 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,559 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo stated it has 196,999 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company reported 1,550 shares. Harvey Lc holds 0.07% or 2,338 shares in its portfolio. 381,192 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corporation. Barnett And has invested 2.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cibc National Bank Usa reported 4,296 shares stake. Peoples Services Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,956 shares.

