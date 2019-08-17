Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Raised Holding by $797,026 as Share Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Sanders Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 14,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909.31M, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl invested in 4,822 shares. Alesco Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,259 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Company holds 1.52% or 47,951 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 47,875 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Com has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields Company Limited Liability Corporation has 8,715 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ajo Lp reported 1.34% stake. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 32,961 were reported by Coldstream Capital Mngmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp accumulated 1.29 million shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 60,098 shares to 6,717 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 73,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,734 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.90M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lynch And In owns 123,225 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.63% or 28,717 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Invest Mgmt has 0.82% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 13,579 are held by Murphy Mngmt. Northeast Consultants has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 25,042 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated reported 48,072 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 16,000 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 435,695 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 7,509 were reported by At Bancorporation. Financial Architects Inc holds 550 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Florida-based Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas has invested 2.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Avenir holds 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 27,404 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,344 shares. Forte Limited Liability Adv holds 0.43% or 24,449 shares in its portfolio.