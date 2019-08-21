Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $349,286; Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Valuation Rose While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 2,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 219,750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93M, up from 216,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 32,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 68,302 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 101,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 1.13M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Hartford Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offer – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartford reports 2-year $1B stock buyback, Q4 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Com, a Montana-based fund reported 4,954 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has 0.07% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 25,674 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 2,653 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 90,095 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co holds 68 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 112,107 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 41,533 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 14,530 are owned by Everence Capital. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Cibc Asset owns 35,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 5,381 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.08% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Johnson Fin Gru Inc owns 0.05% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 11,623 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 279,575 shares to 423,163 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 134,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Americas Sa (NYSE:ENI).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prns stated it has 20,003 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 164,000 shares. 10 reported 24,075 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability accumulated 3,200 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com reported 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Harvey Invest Ltd Llc owns 105,752 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South State invested in 78,077 shares. Fagan holds 0.09% or 1,683 shares. Cumberland Ltd holds 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 16,125 shares. Markston Intll Ltd reported 1.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Orleans Capital La owns 2,489 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hudson Valley Adv accumulated 61,792 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Ycg Limited, Texas-based fund reported 153,414 shares.