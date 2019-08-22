Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder National Asset Management Boosted Stake by $456,524 as Share Value Rose; Beacon Financial Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $2.65 Million as Stock Price Declined

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35 million shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,877 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,258 shares to 3,827 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 49,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,969 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Invest has invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 178,544 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 15,265 shares. Oarsman has invested 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Incorporated reported 21,840 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 724,470 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi accumulated 0.35% or 9,900 shares. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital Mngmt has invested 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Notis reported 22,504 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 508,053 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware stated it has 2.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Planning Advsrs Llc reported 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strs Ohio invested in 1.09 million shares. Baillie Gifford And Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 280,721 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 8,097 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 20,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,085 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company, Florida-based fund reported 9,437 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.98% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reliant Management Ltd Liability holds 1.77% or 41,970 shares. M Hldg Secs accumulated 31,916 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 49,708 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 61,738 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Doliver Advsrs Lp reported 6,348 shares stake. Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,101 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,543 shares. 29,300 are held by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp. First Dallas Inc has invested 0.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.