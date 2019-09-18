Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Mar Vista Investment Partners Cut Position; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Market Value Were Volatile, Yakira Capital Management Lowered by $1.20 Million Its Holding

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 5,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 586,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.89M, down from 592,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.46. About 1.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 92,310 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 175,827 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 268,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 450,827 shares traded or 78.07% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 80,000 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank owns 59,416 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 1.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 68,407 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 53,200 are owned by Grassi Investment Mngmt. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,618 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Counsel has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,498 shares. 19,739 are held by Patten Gru Inc. Willis Inv Counsel has 239,133 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Pecaut Company holds 5,100 shares. Lbmc Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,155 shares. Welch Ltd owns 227,976 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 946,644 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Oppenheimer Co holds 266,939 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). M&T Fincl Bank holds 0% or 19,942 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.06% or 11,554 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 595 shares. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Co has 2.51% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 390,218 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 14,278 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 442,351 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 66,405 shares. Asset has 0.25% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Stephens Ar holds 12,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc holds 0% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 52 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 34,551 shares to 132,051 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).