Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Its Stake; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Increased by $1.92 Million Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company's stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 789,823 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 403,647 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 98,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,004 shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Bunge Partners with Field to Market to Seamlessly Integrate Outcomes-Based Sustainability Metrics into Centerfield Program – PRNewswire" on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance" published on July 01, 2019

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock or 19,750 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 496,258 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 13.05 million shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.79 million shares. Heartland Advisors has invested 0.34% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,203 are owned by Stifel Corp. Strs Ohio reported 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 102,144 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 453,060 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 651,900 shares. Bronson Point Management Lc owns 40,000 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp accumulated 46 shares. Raymond James & reported 17,061 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,920 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq" on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" published on April 16, 2019

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 24,643 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 509,922 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 114,919 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.85% or 20,916 shares. Smith Salley Associates holds 66,206 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. National Pension reported 0.63% stake. Weiss Asset LP owns 1,734 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 2.01 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 10.94 million shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Llc owns 100,000 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 4.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ipswich Invest Mgmt invested 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,041 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca owns 136,191 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 42,167 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.